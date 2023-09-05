BJP changing country’s name ‘Bharat’ out of fear: CPI

BJP is so afraid of I.N.D.I.A that it is even trying to change the name of the country, said CPI national secretary K Narayana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: CPI national secretary K Narayana has condemned the reported proposal of the BJP-led Centre to change the country’s official name to ‘Bharat’ during a special session of Parliament commencing from September 18.

Narayana said the BJP was changing the name of the country out of fear of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.). “BJP is so afraid of I.N.D.I.A that it is even trying to change the name of the country,” he said.

The way BJP was reacting to the I.N.D.I.A alliance, it had become clear that BJP was definitely going to lose the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, he added.

