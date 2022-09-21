Victory for TRS cake walk in Munugode: Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:46 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

File Photo

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday exuded confidence that TRS candidate would win the Munugode bypoll with a huge majority. Speaking to the media here, Jagadish Reddy said that the people of Munugode would definitely support TRS in the by-elections and present a victory to its candidate. Congress candidate would remain to second place in results of Munugode by-elections. Lack of proper leadership to the Congress in Telangana would impact its winning chances in the by-elections, he added.

He said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who failed keep his party united, was taking up Bharat Jodo yatra. The chances for the Congress to emerge as strong political force in the state were depleting day by day, he added. He said that there was no vacuum in the political situation in the State that could be exploited by the BJP. The people of Telangana would reverse the divisive politics of the BJP. He said that BJP candidate would be relegated to the third place.

He said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would soon emerge as an alternative to BJP at the Centre. The people of the country were looking for the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao, who made Telangana stand in top in welfare and development in the country in a short span of a time.