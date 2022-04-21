BJP drawing mileage from party worker’s death: CPI

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:03 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

Khammam: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the State were trying to draw political mileage from the death of their party activist, alleged CPI leaders in the district. In a statement here the CPI state secretariat member Bagam Hemantha Rao and others said that BJP and its frontal organisations have been plotting to pollute the district politics in the guise of religion.

Hemantha Rao appealed to the people in the district not to give any space for such communal minded politics. There could be damage to the society and peace would be harmed if the communal forces gained strength, he warned. Referring to the BJP activist S Sai Ganesh’s death by suicide, he said CPI would not support police atrocities against common people. A comprehensive probe into the incident has to be taken up to bring out the truth behind it, he demanded.

Hemantha Rao accused the BJP of failing to deliver its election promises and was trying to gain ground in the district on the basis of religious politics. But the people in Khammam were progressive minded and they would understand the evil designs of BJP. BJP style politics would not be accepted in Khammam district and the party leadership should stop exploiting the unfortunate death of Ganesh for its selfish political gains. The secular parties have to be wary of BJP’s malicious intentions and their stand with regard to the incident should not be propelling the bad motives of BJP, the CPI leader suggested.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders from across the State have been making a beeline to condole Ganesh’s family in Khammam. Adilabad MP S Babu Rao and BJP state vice president Y Lakshminarayana visited the family and paid homage to the activist On Thursday. They demanded justice to Ganesh’s family and action against those responsible for the incident.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .