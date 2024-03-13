BJP announces six candidates for Lok Sabha Polls in Telangana

The party had already announced candidates for nine out of the total 17 seats and two more seats have to be announced

13 March 2024

Hyderabad: The BJP has on Wednesday released the second list of candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls for six seats in Telangana. The party had already announced candidates for nine out of the total 17 seats and two more seats have to be announced.

The party has fielded DK Aruna from Mahabubnagar, M Raghunandan Rao from Medak , Azmeera Sitaram Naik from Mahabubabad, Shanampudi Saidireddy from Nalgonda, G Nagesh from Adilabad and Gomasa Srinivas from Peddapalli. The party has kept Warangal and Khammam seats pending.

As expected, Adilabad sitting MP Soyam Bapu Rao was replaced by former BRS MP Nagesh. Surprisingly the Khammam seat also has been kept on hold though it is learnt that the party leadership has reportedly cleared the name of former MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao. Sources said the Warangal seat was kept on hold as the party was negotiating with former BRS MLA Aroori Ramesh. Former DGP T Krishna Prasad is in the race for the Warangal ticket.