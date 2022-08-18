BJP finalize Amit Shah’s tour to Munugode on Aug 21

07:43 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: The BJP leadership has finalized the tour schedule of the union Home Minister Amit Shah to address a public meeting in Munugode at 5 pm on August 21.

Party sources said Shah would first land at Begumpet airport at 3 pm. Before heading to Munugode, he is expected to interact with senior BJP leaders at the airport longue and discuss the measures to be taken to strengthen the party as well as welcoming leaders from other parties into BJP.

He is likely to list out the steps to be followed during the byelection to Munugode assembly constituency and ensure that the party candidate emerges victorious. The same strategy followed during byelection to Huzurabad assembly constituency might be followed in Munugode and work for the party candidate’s victory.

After the public meeting, Shah would return to New Delhi from Begumpet airport.