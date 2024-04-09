BJP has no intention to pull down Revanth Reddy govt, says Subhash

In response to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's accusations that the BJP was attempting to destabilize his government, BJP spokesperson NV Subhash boldly challenged the Chief Minister to publicly disclose the identities of any leaders allegedly involved in such a conspiracy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 05:49 PM

Hyderabad: Refuting the allegations of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that BJP was trying to pull down his government, BJP spokesperson NV Subhash dared the Chief Minister to reveal the names of leaders who were conspiring against him.

Subhash accused the Chief Minister of making baseless allegations against the BJP and asked him to furnish evidence in support of his claims. “We don’t need to pull down the government. In the Congress party already there are several people who are hatching conspiracy against Revanth Reddy to grab power,”he said.

Instead of making false allegations against BJP, the Chief Minister should take action against his own party leaders who were trying to remove him from the post, he suggested. “If you have courage, take disciplinary action against leaders working against you,”he said.