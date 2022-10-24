Telangana: Dandumalkapur Green Industrial Park ushers new hopes among people

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:29 PM, Mon - 24 October 22

Hyderabad: Ever since the Telangana government set up Asia’s biggest MSME industrial park at Dandumalkapur in Munugode constituency limits in 2019, the locality has undergone a major metamorphosis.

Apart from facilitating employment for the youth, the industrial park is now ushering new hopes among people and the entrepreneurs as well.

Earlier, many youngsters from the constituency used to travel to Hyderabad in search of employment but since the commencement of operations at the park, many are working at different units there itself.

Spread over 547 acres, the Dandumalkapur MSME Green Industrial Park will provide employment to 35,000 people, including indirect employment. It is being developed in association with the Telangana Industrial Federation (TIF).

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday tweeted: “Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Telangana government in association with TIF, set up Asia’s biggest industrial park in Dandumalkapur in Munugode constituency limits in 2019 to provide employment to local youth.”

Sharing images of the Skill Development Centre (SDC), he said the Industrial Park would provide employment to 35,000 youngsters, while a food processing park and Toy Park are coming up on the premises. In addition to these units, the construction of the SDC on the premises is also being taken up at a brisk pace, he tweeted.

“The Telangana government is filling up vacancies in all government departments. It is also facilitating employment in rural areas in agricultural and allied sectors and in addition to these measures, the State government is ensuring employment to lakhs of unemployed youth in the private sector through establishment of industrial units. Youth should stand by TRS government, which is striving for their welfare,” Rama Rao tweeted.

The Skill Development Centre (SDC) being developed at Dandumalkapur park, abutting the National Highway 65 on the Vijayawada route, will be operational by December this year. The State government has allocated land for setting up units to 589 MSME industries in the park.

Power, water, roads, drainage system and other infrastructure have been created at the industrial park with about Rs 236 crore. An integrated township is planned in about 194 acres in the park, which will also have social infrastructure like schools, commercial markets, entertainment zones and others.

In a video tweeted by the Minister, TIF president K Sudheer Reddy is seen explaining that after the formation of Telangana, the Chief Minister had set up the Dandumalkapur park in the backward constituency of Munugode.

In addition to 542 acres, 1863 acres of land has been pooled for future expansion. Accordingly, the Yadadri food processing park was coming up in 231 acres and 106 acres land was allotted for the Toy Park. Apart from these units, the SDC and a Common Facility Centre are coming up in an area spread over 2.20 lakh square feet. Already, investments worth Rs.1,985 crore have been achieved, he added.