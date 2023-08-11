BJP is trying to take credit of KLIS, Mission Bagiratha without spending a rupee: Harish Rao

The Finance Minister made it clear that the Telangana government had taken up both projects without any support from the Centre.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 04:15 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has accused the BJP government of making an attempt to take credit for Mission Bagiratha and Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. The Minister said the Telangana government had taken up both projects without any support from the Centre.

Addressing the gathering after handing over BC Bandhu cheques to beneficiaries at Mahathi Auditorium in Gajwel town on Friday, the Minister has said that the BJP government was saying that the Centre had granted Rs 85,000 crore to KLIS, but the statement carried no truth. Stating that no State could supply door-to-door drinking water in India, Rao said that the people of Telangana were getting it because they had a committed Chief Minister. He said that the Congress government had never even dared to supply door-to-door water supply though it had ruled the State for many years.

Accusing the Opposition parties of waiting for an opportunity to criticise the Chief Minister when the crop loan waiver was delayed, Rao said that Chandrashekhar Rao had denied them the opportunity. He said that the Chief Minister decided to waive Rs 20,000 crore of crop loans within a short period of one month, dashing the hopes of the Opposition parties. The Minister said that the Telangana government spent Rs 70,000 crore on Rythu Bandhu, Rs 65,000 crore on free power supply and Rs 5,000 crore on Rythu Bheema and they would waive off Rs 20,000 crore within a month. He has said that the Congress government had never kept their promise. While the Congress was saying that three hour power supply was enough for the farm sector, Rao said that the BJP was trying to install meters at agriculture pump sets.

Talking about the BC Bandhu scheme, Rao has said that the previous governments had supported the backward classes but giving as a credit. Terming BC Bandhu as the first of its kind initiative, Rao said that the backward classes were forced to get a surety back then even for getting credit from banks. Putting an end to all such hurdles, he has said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had come up with such a wonderful scheme to uplift the BCs economically. Rao further said that the number of residential institutes for BCs had increased from 19 to 310 in the last 9 years. Saying that the government hospitals were improved considerably, the Minister has said that over 72 percent of deliveries were performed in government hospitals which is a record number.