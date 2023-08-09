Telangana strengthening BC community, says Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:20 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the State government had launched the BC Bandhu initiative to empower the backward classes financially.

Addressing the gathering after presenting cheques worth Rs.1 lakh to beneficiaries in Siddipet on Wednesday, the Minister said the cheques were being handed over to 200 beneficiaries to mark its launch in the constituency. The State government was giving free electricity to the Rajaka community and barbers besides distributing sheep at subsidised prices to the Golla and Kurma communities. Under the Chenetha Scheme, he said the government was giving raw material at 50 percent of the price besides purchasing products from the weaver community.

Apart from releasing fish into all water bodies, the government had given mopeds to the fishermen community, he said, adding that the government had waived off all taxes for the Gouda community. An ultramodern dhobi ghat was constructed for the Rajaka community in Siddipet, while a modern pot making unit was being constructed with an outlay of Rs 2.20 crore with an objective to restrict use of plastic besides improving the lives of the Kummari community.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma and others were present.