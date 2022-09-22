BJP jokers have no guts to demand Telangana’s rights: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao came down heavily on BJP MP K Laxman for his remarks claiming the State government was enjoying the benefits from funds provided by the union government. He advised the latter to thank the people of Telangana for contributing towards the growth of the nation, rather than making such false claims for political mileage.

In a series of tweets, the Minister shared the details pertaining to taxes collected by the union government from Telangana and the amount devolved to the State since 2014-15. Accordingly, Telangana had contributed Rs 3.65 lakh crore to the Centre’s exchequer in seven years while in return, the State received only Rs 1.68 lakh crore.

“Who is enjoying with whose money, Dr Laxman ji. With the money contributed by Telangana, the poor Uttar Pradesh which is represented by you in the Parliament is developing. Better you learn the facts. It’s up to you to deceive yourself, but don’t deceive people,”‘ he said.

Terming BJP State leaders as jokers, the TRS working president slammed them for lacking the guts to demand what rightfully belonged to the State. “”Ever Ready to carry Chappals of their Gujarati Bosses but can’t summon the courage to demand Telangana’s rights. Gujarat is the epicentre of Modiverse,” he tweeted.