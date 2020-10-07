Karimnagar BJP leader booked on charges of sexual harassment

The police sent her to the district headquarters hospital for medical examination, CI Laxman Babu said

Karimnagar: Police registered a case against senior BJP leader and former district president Basa Satyanarayana for allegedly sexually assaulting and cheating a woman activist of the party. Based on the complaint lodged by the woman Boddu Swapna, Two Town police registered a case under sections 376, 389, 506 r/w 34 IPC. The police sent her to the district headquarters hospital for medical examination, CI Laxman Babu said.

There was talk about Satyanarayana sexually abusing Swapna. A seminude video of Satyanaryana also went viral on various social media groups in the last few days. A news report along with visuals as well as audio conversation between Satyanarayana and Swapna was also telecast in a local television channel.

In another video released by Swapna, she said she and Satyanarayana were in a live-in relationship during the last one year. Satyanarayana had accepted her as his second wife after applying vermillion on her forehead, but had started ignoring here of late, she said. Swapna also narrated how she brought the issue to the notice of the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who however, refused to intervene stating that it was her personal matter.

