BJP leader distributes liquor during polling in Gujarat

AICC Social Media and Digital Platforms national coordinator Deepak Khatri posted the video on Twitter saying that the Aravalli district BJP president was openly carrying liquor boxes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:04 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Even as the polling for the final phase of Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections was underway, the BJP president of Aravalli district was found supplying liquor bottles freely to voters. A video of him carrying the liquor boxes in a vehicle went viral on social media with netizens slamming the BJP and questioning the Election Commission of India over its failure to take stringent action.

In #Gujarat Aravalli BJP District President is openly carrying liquor boxes! BJP people’s are distributing liquor and the Election Commission is silent on this, will the Election Commission give any clarification on this?#GujaratAssemblyPolls

https://t.co/5fRUdKmDvu pic.twitter.com/5klAQuSd4T — 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐤 𝐤𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢 (@Deepakkhatri812) December 4, 2022

“Aravalli BJP district president in Gujarat.. openly carrying liquor boxes! The BJP is distributing alcohol.

The Election Commission is silent on the matter. Will the Election Commission give any explanation on this matter,” he questioned. The video shows some people with saffron caps and scarves putting liquor bottles in the car.

Soon enough, the Gujarat State Chief Electoral Officer’s office stated on its official Twitter handle that a case was registered under the Prohibition Act.

“As per SP Arvalli, police reached the spot immediately, a criminal case was registered vide Malpur PSCR No 6220/2022 under the Guj Prohi. Act, 1949. The vehicle Reg No GJ 05 CF 8970 with 876 bottles of IMFL worth Rs 87,600 have been seized and further investigation is on,” said the Gujarat CEO’s office.