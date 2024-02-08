BJP leaders lobby for Khammam Lok Sabha ticket

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 February 2024, 08:38 PM

Khammam: As BJP State president G Kishan Reddy hopes to win all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, the party leaders in the district have started lobbying for the Khammam Lok Sabha ticket.

According to party sources, there are more than half a dozen aspirants making efforts to get the party ticket to contest for the Khammam seat. Prominent among the aspirants are the party district presidents, Galla Satyanarayana of Khammam, KV Ranga Kiran of Kothagudem, BJP’s Kisan Morcha state president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy and an industrialist T Vinod Rao.

Vinod Rao is a newcomer in the party as he recently joined BJP while the three others were old timers. Satyanarayana belongs to Kamma community, Ranga Kiran to Kapu community while Vinod Rao belongs to Velama community.

Party leaders Devaki Vasudeva Rao, Dr Seelam Papa Rao, Dr G Venkateswara Rao, EV Ramesh and Uppala Sarada are also aspiring to contest for Khammam Lok Sabha seat and are said to be approaching the party high command through different channels.