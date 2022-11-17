BJP leaders trying to create infighting within Golla-Kuruma community: MLA Yegge Mallesham

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:51 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Hyderabad: TRS (now BRS) MLA Yegge Mallesham warned BJP leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy against conspiring to trigger infighting within the Yadava and Kuruma communities by taking up demonstrations in Munugode constituency on sheep distribution. He said the government has already released Rs 93 crore for the benefit of 7,000 eligible beneficiaries from the community and around 70 per cent of them have already withdrawn the amount to purchase sheep.

Addressing a media conference at Telangana Bhavan here on Thursday, Mallesham said the State government released the beneficiary amount well in advance before the Munugode byelection notification was released.

However, the Election Commission of India had stopped the sheep distribution scheme based on a complaint from the people connected to the BJP. “The BJP government at the Centre had done nothing for the people of the Golla-Kuruma community till date. Instead, the BJP State leaders are trying to create an issue out of the ongoing scheme and turn it into an unrest,” he said.

The legislator ridiculed the demonstrations being organised by Rajgopal Reddy and other BJP State leaders by misleading the people. He urged the community members not to fall into the BJP trap. He assured that all the eligible persons will receive the sheep units without fail. Further, he added that the Golla and Kuruma Atmagourava (Self-Respect) Bhavans have been completed and they will be inaugurated within two-three months.