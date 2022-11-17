BJP’s Union Minister Nisith Pramanik gets arrest warrant for jewellery theft

17 November 22

Hyderabad: A not so savoury past appears to be catching up with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik with a court in Alipurdaur of West Bengal issuing an arrest warrant against him in connection with thefts at two jewellery stores 13 years ago.

The thefts were reported at jewellery stores near Alipurdaur Railway Station and Birpara in 2009. Pramanik, a resident of Dinhata town near Bangladesh border in West Bengal, is accused of vandalizing and looting the jewellery stores. An arrest warrant was issued against him for not appearing in court in connection with the same case, according to reports.

The case hearing was conducted at the Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday. Pramanik, who was elected to the Parliament in 2019 from Cooch Behar district after joining the BJP in February 2019, was earlier associated with Trinamool Congress. However, he was expelled for alleged anti-party activities.

This is not the first time that Pramanik is getting into controversies. According to various media reports, he was involved in a citizenship issue last year, with Congress leader Ripun Bora claiming that Pramanik was a Bangladeshi and that his nationality should be looked into. However, the BJP denied the accusation.