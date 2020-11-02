BJP may incite violence: KTR

TRS working president dashes off letter to CEC and urges DGP to ensure law and order in view of Dubbak bypoll

Hyderabad: The BJP, which has been left red-faced after three cases of money seizures in the run up to the Dubbak Assembly by-election, is now conspiring to incite violence in Hyderabad on Monday, a day before the by-election to create a law and order situation, TRS working president and Municipal Administrations Minister K T Rama Rao said on Sunday.

“There is every possibility of the trouble starting in the form of an attempt to lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan, TRS headquarters or the DGP’s office, and this could eventually lead to cane-charge or even police firing,” Rama Rao said, addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters here.

“Information from reliable sources point out that the BJP is preparing to blow up the alleged incident of attempted suicide by a BJP activist near the party’s State office in Nampally to create ruckus in the city. We have urged the Director General of Police to ascertain facts,” he said, adding that he had also faxed a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner. Party leaders, MLAs, MLCs and MPs will meet the DGP, Election Commission of India and the Chief Election Officer (CEO) of Telangana State seeking action against the BJP. The TRS working president also directed the police to take stern action against anyone trying to disturb peace in the city.

Stating that the BJP was resorting to such desperate tactics after its money drama failed to lure Dubbak voters, he said: “First it was Rs 40 lakh and then Rs 18 lakh meant for distribution in Dubbak. After BJP failed in its nefarious plans to distribute money in Dubbak, on Sunday Rs 1 crore hawala cash on its way to Dubbak was seized by police.”

Besides these tactics, the BJP has also come up with a concocted story alleging that the police attacked their party candidate M Raghunandan Rao and BJP State Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, he said.

“The BJP has surpassed Goebbels in spreading false propaganda in social media. Of course, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and TRS social media warriors have strongly refuted those allegations,” he said, and recalled

that officials, under the directions of the Election Commission, searched residences of sympathisers of BJP and TRS parties without showing any bias. The BJP, however, enacted a drama alleging that money was planted in the residence of a relative of the party candidate. “The video released by the police clearly shows the lady of the house handing over the cash to police and confirming that the money was meant for distribution,” Rama Rao said.

The TRS working president also urged the voters of Dubbak and also the people of the State to be aware and cautious of the nefarious plans of the BJP. “For the past six years, the TRS government has maintained excellent law and order in the city and the State. Hence, I urge the police to crush any such attempt to break the law and order in the city and elsewhere in the State,” he said.

In a letter dashed to the Chief Election Commissioner with a copy to CEO and DGP, the TRS working president requested them to initiate necessary action against miscreants trying to create law and order issues by inciting violence based on the information received from valid sources. “BJP is planning to incite violence and create law and order issues in Telangana State in view of the upcoming Dubbak Assembly constituency by-election. I request you to kindly take necessary action to prevent any untoward or unwarranted incidents in the State of Telangana,” he said.

Meanwhile, party MP Ranjith Reddy, Government Whip Balka Suman, MLAs Anand, Kaleru Venkatesh, Maganti Gopinath and MLC Srinivas Reddy and others met DGP Mahender Reddy and submitted a memorandum urging him to take precautionary measures against the BJP conspiracy to disturb peace in the State.

