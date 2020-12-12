BJP misleading people by levelling false charges on State govt: Errabelli

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Warangal Urban: Alleging that the BJP leaders including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy were trying to mislead the people of Warangal by making false claims and allegations on the State government, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the people of Warangal are clever and they would not be carried away by the false propaganda. He also advised the BJP leaders not to disturb the peace in Warangal city by its attempts to polarise the people on communal basis.

Addressing a press meet along with Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and MLA Nannapueni Narender on Saturday, Errabelli flayed Union Minister Kishan Reddy for his allegations against the State government and added that Kishan Reddy’s tour to Warangal on Friday was indeed aimed at gaining political mileage in the coming municipal elections rather than the development of the city.

“We released Rs 12 crore for the Super Speciality Hospital coming up on the premises of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), while the officials of the Central government indeed asked for Rs 10 crore. But Kishan Reddy stated that TRS government had not released its share of the funds. This is ridiculous,” he said and added that they are making efforts to inaugurate the hospital soon.

Errabelli alleged that the BJP led Central government had not bothered to repair or construct the Warangal-Karimanagar highway and Warangal-Khammam highway though both of them was recognized as the national highways. Stating that Kishan Reddy’s tour is a politically motivated one, Errabelli said why the BJP central leaders or Kishan Reddy had not visited Warangal during the peak of the Covid-19 cases or during the floods. He questioned why the Union government is not setting up the Tribal University at Mulugu and steel factory at Bayyaram as promised.

Referring to wagon periodical overhauling workshop sanctioned to Kazipet, Errabelli said, “We asked for the coach factory, but the Centre has sanctioned a wagon overhauling workshop which is nothing but an inferior one.

However, we have allotted the land asked by the Centre. But Kishan is trying to hoodwink the people by saying that the State government had not allotted the land”. Making a counter to Kishan Reddy’s demand of paying Rs 10,000 to each family of the flood victims in Warangal, Errabelli said that why the Central government had not released funds to Telangana though they also stated that Hyderabad and Warangal affected largely by the rains. He, however, added that the flood victims of Warangal city were given financial assistance by the State government. Errabelli made it clear that the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is committed to the development of Warangal city. MPs P Dayakar, B Prakash, MLC K Srihari, MLA Ch Dharma Reddy and former MP Sitaram Naik were also present at the press meet.

