Youth Acts – Planting for a Sustainable Future: Inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards

The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), in collaboration with the Heartfulness Institute concludes Youth Acts - Planting for a Sustainable Future event at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the global headquarters of the Heartfulness Institute in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 July 2024, 04:22 PM

Hyderabad: The G20 Global Land Initiative (G20 GLI) at the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), in collaboration with the Heartfulness Institute, concluded the ‘Youth Acts – Planting for a Sustainable Future’ event at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the global headquarters of the Heartfulness Institute in Hyderabad.

The event brought together 2,500 enthusiastic students from across the region for an enriching day dedicated to environmental conservation and land restoration. It provided the young participants with a hands-on experience in environmental conservation, focusing on the vital role of land restoration in combating climate change and enhancing biodiversity, a press release said.

Muralee Thummarukudy, Director of the G20 Global Land Initiative at UNCCD, said that engaging young people in land restoration activities was not just beneficial but essential.

Dr. V. Ramakantha, Chairman of Forests by Heartfulness, added, “our goal is to inspire and equip young minds with the knowledge and passion needed to restore and protect our natural environment.”