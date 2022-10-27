Political atmosphere heats up in Munugode ahead of bypoll

By Srinivas P. Published: Updated On - 08:07 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Nalgonda: The political atmosphere in the poll-bound Munugode has turned further hot with protests and counter protests by the ruling TRS and the BJP over Wednesday’s attempt by the BJP to buy four TRS MLAs.

Tension prevailed at Choutuppal when a scuffle broke out between TRS and BJP supporters after BJP MP D Aravind’s car reached near the Government High School at Choutuppal, where TRS supporters were staging a protest. The vehicle was allegedly stopped by the protestors, following which BJP supporters too gathered and started raising slogans. Both sides traded slogans and a scuffle broke out, following which the police swung into action and controlled the two groups.

TRS supporters also staged protests and burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Chandur. Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Government Whip Balka Suman and TRS MLC L Ramana were also present. Similar protests were staged at Choutppal, Munugode, Marriguda, Nampally, Sansthan Narayanpur and Nampally in the constituency, with effigies of Modi being burnt.

BJP conspiracy to destabilize TRS government: Prashanth Reddy

Participating in the protest at D Nagaram in Choutuppal mandal, Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy said the BJP had conspired to destabilize the TRS government as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar was questioning the corrupt governance of BJP at the Centre. He pointed out that BJP had toppled non-BJP governments in Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, which were elected by the people of these States in a democratic manner. He said evidence was available with the State government that the BJP had made an effort to lure four TRS MLAs by offering Rs 100 crore each. The four MLAs had proved that it was not possible to purchase TRS MLAs.

TRS MLAs not for sale: Satyavathi Rathod

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, participating in a protest at Marribavi thanda in Sansthan Narayanpur mandal, said that the attempt by the BJP on Wednesday was a dark day in the history of Telangana. It was unfortunate that BJP, known for religion-based politics, was using swamijis, who have special respect among Hindus, for unethical political acts. Reminding that Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy had sold himself to BJP for the Rs.18,000 crore worth contract, Rathod said BJP leaders had thought that it was possible to purchase TRS MLAs, which was now proved wrong. The conspiracies of the BJP would not work out in Telangana, she said.

In Nalgonda, hundreds of TRS members participated in a protest held at the Clock Tower centre and burnt an effigy of Narendra Modi. Protests were staged at mandal and constituency headquarters in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

On the other hand, BJP supporters burnt an effigy of the TRS government at Munugode.