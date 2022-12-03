BJP playing crooked politics in Telangana: MLC Madhusudhan

MLC Tata Madhusudhan said that BJP leadership which failed to face TRS politically, was targetting TRS leaders in the name of the liquor scam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

TRS district president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan speaking to the media in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: The BJP leadership which failed to face TRS politically, was targetting TRS leaders in the name of the liquor scam, TRS district president and MLC Tata Madhusudhan said.

Speaking to the media at TRS party office here on Saturday, he said that notices to MLC K Kavitha were issued with the malicious intention of damaging the TRS party’s image. But the people of Telangana could not be misled by BJP’s crooked politics and would teach a lesson to BJP.

Madhusudhan accused YSRTP leader YS Sharmila of acting at the behest of BJP. People of Telangana would not believe in the words of Sharmila who during the AP election campaign stated that Telangana would not be a reality if her father YS Rajasekhar Reddy was alive.

Sharmila was mistakenly thinking that Telangana people would be fooled by her words. Mocking Telangana State, comparing it with Pakistan speaks volumes about Sharmila’s attitude towards the people of the State, the MLC said.

Referring to the coming Assembly elections Madhusudhan noted that the party leaders would abide by any decision of TRS party chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and work for the victory of the candidates announced by the Chief Minister.

It was not right to ridicule Telangana employees who were working according to the ideas of the Chief Minister. Employees were working tirelessly for the development of Telangana State and everyone has a responsibility to show respect and courtesy to the employees, he averred.

Madhusudhan asked that all the secular and democratic forces work together against the BJP party in the coming days and the TRS party would go along with all like minded parties in fighting against the BJP.

TRS Khammam Rural president Bellam Venu, leaders Bellam Uma, Inturi Shekhar, Dargaiah, Akkinapalli Venkanna, Tirumalayapalem TRS party president Veeranna and others were present.