BJP preparing strategies to target BRS, Cong welfare programs

The BJP leaders were in a fix and did not know what to do as the party high command was deciding all the strategies and the views of local leaders were being ignored causing a lot of problems for the party functionaries to take up poll campaigns.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:52 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Hyderabad: The BJP, which is in a dilemma over the issue of poll promises with financial commitments in its manifesto for the ensuing polls to the State assembly, is now preparing strategies to corner rival parties, the BRS and the Congress, on welfare schemes announced by them.

The BJP is planning a massive outreach programme slated to begin across the state in October first week is planning to target the two parties and promote the Modi government’s achievements and welfare schemes being implemented in the State.

As part of its strategy to target Congress, the party leadership has asked the State leaders to expose the hidden agenda behind the six guarantees announced by the grand old party leadership.

Similarly, the party is also preparing programmes to highlight the failures of the ruling parties. Sources in the BJP said the party high command asked the State leaders to explain that the six guarantees announced by the Congress was just a poll gimmick to come to power and that it was practically impossible to implement them.

They will also be highlighting the financial difficulties the government has to face in implementing the six guarantees and how it would drain the exchequer. The party leaders were instructed to highlight how the Congress government in Karnataka was struggling to fulfil the poll promises made to people during the polls.

“Our party functionaries have been asked to convince people that the Congress was making false promises and that it is not possible to implement them. We will request people not to fall for the Congress poll promises,” a BJP leader said.

As part of the outreach programme, the State leaders have been told to create awareness about the development achieved by the BJP-led government at the Center in the last nine years and how it managed to provide corruption-free governance.

The leaders were also asked to highlight the benefits provided by the Modi government to the people of various sections through the welfare programmes. However, several local BJP leaders feel that if the party tried to exclusively target Congress during the campaign, a wrong message would go to the people that BJP and BRS are having a secret alliance.

