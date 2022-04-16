BJP ready for debate on construction of irrigation projects: Bandi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:34 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said the party was ready for a debate on construction of irrigation projects and the discrimination being faced by the people in Palamuru region. In a letter to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he asked whether the ruling leaders were ready for a debate on Palamuru irrigation projects and demanded that the State government complete the pending projects in the region.

He said the people in Palamuru region were facing problems due to delay in completing the projects. Farmers were forced to rely on the borewells to meet the agriculture requirements owing to the delay in completing the irrigation projects. Sanjay said the 90 per cent of the construction of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme was completed and with this the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh would utilize water from the Krishna water to a large extent.

Meanwhile, Sanjay started the third day of his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ from Kanchipadu village near Alampur and interacted with farmers. Interacting with media persons, he demanded that the police take action against those responsible for the suicide of a realtor G Santosh and his mother Padma in a lodge in Kamareddy district and a BJP activist Sai Ganesh in Khammam district.

