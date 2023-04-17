BJP releases third list for Karnataka polls; dynasty rule continues

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:53 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Hyderabad: In sharp contrast to its propaganda on dynasty politics, the BJP on Monday released a third list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections, featuring a son, wife and a daughter-in-law.

The BJP candidate from Hebbal Katta Jagadish Naidu, who is a former corporator, was an accused in an attempt to murder case. He is also the son of former IT Minister Katta Subramanya Naidu.

Similarly, the BJP MP from Koppal, Karadi Sanganna, had threatened to quit from the party. To appease him, the party leadership has accommodated his daughter-in-law Manjula Amaresh from Koppal.

The list of ten candidates that was declared on Tuesday late evening also features the wife of a prominent leader. Manjula Aravind Limbavali, the wife of former Minister Aravind Limbavali is fielded from Mahadevpura (SC) constituency.

CPI (ML) Central Committee Member Clifton D Rozario tweeted: “Committed to fight nepotism in other parties; that is BJP for you. However, it will give tickets to sons, daughters, husband’s wives, etc. That’s the story in Karnataka. Yeddyurappa’s son, Tejasvi Surya’s uncle, Jharkiholi brothers, Reddy brothers, etc and now Limbavalli’s wife.”