BJP seeks anti-cow slaughter law in Telangana

Hyderabad: BJP national leader and Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao on Thursday demanded that the State government enact an anti-cow slaughter law similar to the Bill passed by the Karnataka government on Wednesday.

“We will fight against the State government until it enacts the law,” he said, addressing the media here. He said the party would organise an agitation right from the village level to highlight the loopholes in the existing laws.

He said Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy and Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar “are under the scanner for being too close to the ruling party and the MIM.” The two officers were here to safeguard the Constitution, he said.

In the evening, Congress leader and former MP Vijayashanti, who joined the BJP a few days ago, came to the party office and met senior leaders.

