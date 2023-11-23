BJP spoiling harmonious atmosphere in country, says KCR

People have realised the divisive politics of the BJP and the day is not far when they will be kicked out of power. Then it will be a country with peace and happiness, said CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday said the BJP was spoiling the harmonious atmosphere in the country which would not benefit anyone. He predicted that the NDA government’s tenure would last only for a few more days, indicating that the BJP would be defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“People have realised the divisive politics of the BJP and the day is not far when they will be kicked out of power. Then it will be a country with peace and happiness,” the BRS president said while addressing the Praja Ashirvada Sabha at Zaheerabad on Thursday. He pointed out that the BJP had recently attempted to destabilise the BRS government by purchasing some MLAs, but the latter successfully foiled their attempts and sent those responsible to jail.

Asserting that Telangana was a peaceful State without any law and order issues, Chandrashekhar Rao said the BRS government had spent Rs.12,000 crore towards minority welfare during the last 10 years against the Rs.2,000 crore spent during the Congress regime of previous 10 years. He reiterated that as long as he was alive, Telangana would remain a secular State.