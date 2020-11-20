BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay visits Bhagyalaxmi temple near Charminar

The leader started in a small convoy of vehicles from the BJP party office at Nampally and reached the temple.

By | Published: 1:10 pm

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party State president Bandi Sanjay on Friday visited the Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar and offered prayers.

He was accompanied by BJP leaders and workers.

The leader started in a small convoy of vehicles from the BJP party office at Nampally and reached the temple.

Police had made elaborate arrangements at Charminar in view of the visit of Sanjay and other BJP leaders to the temple.

Teams of Rapid Action Force and the local police were deployed as a security measure ahead of the GHMC election next month.