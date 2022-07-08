BJP suppressing opposition voice, says Srinivas Goud

Published Date - 05:39 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Mahabubnagar: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud charged that BJP-led Central Government was subjecting middle and lower income groups’ to untold misery by increasing domestic gas cylinders and fuel prices.

The TRS party staged a dharna in protest against the BJP Government’s latest revision of domestic LPG cylinder prices at Telangana Chowrasta here on Friday.

During the last eight years, the BJP Government has revised the LPG prices from Rs.450 in 2014 to Rs.1100 in 2022. Even the subsidy component of Rs. 240 was being evaded in a phased manner, the Minister said while addressing the gathering.

He demanded the Central Government to immediately slash the fuel and LPG prices. “If the BJP Government does not reduce the fuel and LPG prices, TRS will continue its protests” the Minister said.

He further charged that the BJP Government was suppressing the voice of opposition parties, which were protesting against the Central Government’s unilateral and ill thought decisions. “Opposition parties are being harassed by the Central Government by misusing probe agencies like ED raids,” said Srinivas Goud.

The Minister appealed to the youth to take note of the BJP Government’s tactics of selling public sector units to private entities. Do not fall prey to the instigating and divisive politics of the BJP as it was just a ploy of the party to consolidate its vote bank, he said to the youth.