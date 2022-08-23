BJP suspends MLA Raja Singh for his controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The BJP on Tuesday suspended its Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh with immediate effect over his alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad. The party central disciplinary committee had also issued a show cause notice asking him to respond within 10 days as to why he should not be expelled from the party.

“You have expressed views contrary to the party’s position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV. 10 (a) of Constitution of the party,” the Committee member secretary Om Pathak said.

Committee member secretary Om Pathak said he was asked to convey that pending further inquiry, Raja Singh would be placed under suspension from the party and from the responsibilities or assignments if any, with immediate effect.

Raja Singh’s controversial remarks triggered protests in Hyderabad demanding for his arrest, following which he was arrested by the Telangana police on Tuesday. Even as many BJP leaders from Telangana condemned the arrest, the party central leadership issued the orders against him.

It is believed that the BJP realised that the MLA’s remarks were snowballing into a major controversy close on the heels of the party’s former spokesperson Nupur Sharma and could have similar diplomatic backlash, prompting it to suspend him.

Condemning the remarks, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned if it was an official policy of the BJP to make derogatory remarks against the Prophet. He said the BJP does not want peace in Telangana especially Hyderabad and people can see how much they hate the Prophet.