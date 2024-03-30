BJP tapping Central scheme beneficiaries for LS polls

The party is collecting a list of beneficiaries of central schemes and their contact numbers to convince them to vote for BJP candidates.

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 30 March 2024, 06:40 PM

Hyderabad: The BJP State unit is making efforts to tap the maximum number of beneficiaries of central government schemes to win seats in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls in the State.

The party plans to mobilise the huge group of beneficiaries of central schemes such as Jan Dhan, PM Awas, Ujjwala Yojna, PM-Kisan, free ration and Ayushman Bharat with an aim to convert them into votes in its favour in the Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read BJP can pull down Congress Govt in 48 hrs, says Maheshwar Reddy

The party is collecting a list of beneficiaries of central schemes and their contact numbers to convince them to vote for BJP candidates.

Sources in the party say each worker at the booth level will be assigned 20 beneficiary families that have benefited from central government schemes.

Workers who have been assigned the task will reach out to these families and the party will devise strategies based on their inputs, the sources said.

“There will be a regular reporting and feedback collection from these workers till the voting day to ensure more than 80 percent execution of voting by the beneficiaries in the party’s favour,” a BJP leader said.

District-level BJP workers were asked to tap beneficiaries of various development and welfare schemes launched by the party-led governments at the Centre. Apart from this the party has asked its booth committee presidents to create a WhatsApp group of beneficiaries in their respective constituencies to have regular contact with them.

Young party workers have been provided bikes to visit beneficiaries on a regular basis, the sources said. There are over 1 crore beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Telangana.

Hyderabad district has 7,30,807 beneficiaries, Malkajgiri 4,42,628, Khammam 4,31,716, Nizamabad 4,15,628, Rangareddy 4,72,304, Warangal 2,47,534, Karimnagar 3,00,117, Mahabubnagar 2,46,820 and Bhadradri Kothagudem district 3,06,989 beneficiaries.

There are a similar number of beneficiaries of other central schemes, whom the BJP is trying to contact.

The beneficiary community is constituted mostly by the poor, downtrodden and marginalised sections of society who outnumber the middle and rich class, and this welfare politics can tilt the scales in favour of any party, hence the BJP is concentrating on them.

The entire programme is being looked after by the party’s central committee for beneficiaries.

The 17-member national team is headed by BJP general secretary Sunil Bansal and union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Choubey.