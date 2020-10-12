BJP to intensify Dubbak campaign

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged people to unite against the TRS-MIM combine in the GHMC elections and alleged that the ruling party was playing the minority appeasement card to win elections.

By | Published: 9:43 pm

Hyderabad: The BJP has resolved to intensify the party campaign for Dubbak by-election and also to highlight the “minority appeasement policies of the State government.”

Party State unit general secretary G Premender Reddy, speaking to the media after the State office-bearers meeting here on Monday, said the Dubbak bypoll, graduate constituency elections of the Council and the GHMC elections were prominently discussed and that it was decided to prepare strategies for these crucial elections considering the impact of the results on the TRS. “It was felt that the TRS hurriedly convened the Assembly session only to change the laws that are coming in the way of Muslims to vote in the GHMC elections because of the small family norm,” he said.

He said the issue of frequent deluge in the Hyderabad had also come up for discussion. “It was felt that the people of the Greater Hyderabad region are ready for a change and the party must be able to capture the imagination of the urban voter,” the general secretary said.

The meeting adopted a unanimous resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing the farm laws that will empower farmers with regard to the sale of produce in the open market with no interference of middlemen.

The meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State of Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, BJP National vice-president DK Aruna, BJP national executive member Nallu Indrasena Reddy and others.

