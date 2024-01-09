BJP to win ten MP seats in Telangana: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BJP got 14 percent votes in the recent assembly elections in Telangana. Moreover, the party, which earlier had only one MLA, managed to win eight seats

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 08:30 PM

BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan blessing a girld child while particiapting in viksit Bharat programme held in Kondapalkala of Manakondur constituency on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed confidence of the BJP winning 10 parliament seats in Telangana in the next Lok Sabha elections.

BJP got 14 percent votes in the recent assembly elections in the State. Moreover, the party, which earlier had only one MLA, managed to win eight seats. He wanted the party cadre to show its strength by winning 10 MP seats in the state.

Participating in the BJP Karimnagar parliament constituency level meeting held in a private hostel in Karimnagar on Tuesday, Chouhan also said Narendra Modi would become the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term. He called upon polling booth presidents to join 20 persons as members from their respective booth limits. Winning of polls were possible if the party was strong at booth level, he said.

Later, he along with Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar participated in the Viksit Bharat programme held in Kondapalkala of Manakondur constituency.