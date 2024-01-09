‘Viksit Bharat ambassadors will play crucial role in BJP’s win in LS polls’

Published Date - 9 January 2024

Hyderabad: As part of its efforts to reach out to maximum number of voters with the performance report of Modi government at the Centre, the State BJP unit was making efforts to rope in a large number of youth of the State as Viksit Bharat ambassadors to amplify the message of development and success of welfare schemes implemented by the Centre in last ten years.

The BJP, which has set a target of winning over 10 seats in the State in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, on Tuesday organised a “NaMo App Viksit Bharat Ambassador campaign” workshop in the party State office. The party was planning to touch every household of the State through these ambassadors before the Lok Sabha elections.

State BJP president G Kishan Reddy, who attended the workshop, exhorted the party functionaries to use social media on a large scale to convey the schemes and development works of the Modi government. The objective was to achieve 100 percent saturation of all Central government schemes and delivery of the benefits to intended beneficiaries, he added.

The Viksit Bharat Ambassador campaign presents a distinctive opportunity for individuals to engage in an exercise to amplifying India’s development narrative of becoming developed country by 2047, he said, adding that the Viksit Bharat ambassadors would play a crucial role in the success of the party. “The BJP will come to power at the Centre for the third consecutive time under the leadership of Narendra Modi with a bigger margin,” he asserted.

The Viksit Bharat Ambassador campaign was being organised across the State and BJP central leaders were taking part in the campaign. As part of the campaign former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday participated in the programme in Karimnagar and motivated people to become Viksit Bharat Ambassador. He will be participating in a similar meeting in Warangal tomorrow.