BJP took up Women’s Reservation Bill to get votes: Gutha

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:34 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi government had introduced the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament only to get the votes of women in the next elections.

Speaking at a media conference at Devarakonda in the district, he said the introduction of the bill was aimed at getting political mileage. He questioned as to why the bill was taken up now when it would be implemented only after delimitation of the Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies in the country.

Modi could have taken up the bill immediately after BJP came to power in 2014 if he was sincere on women’s reservation, he said, also expressing strong displeasure over the intentional delay in BC enumeration by the Centre.

Stating that Telangana achieved comprehensive development under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said Telangana stood top in implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes in the country.

Though the Centre was discriminating towards the State in allocation of funds and projects, Telangana had achieved the status on its own, he said.

Earlier, he inaugurated children’s parks in the 17th ward of Devarakonda town. Devarakonda MLA Ramavath Ravindra Kumar Naik and others were present.