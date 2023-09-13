Centre acting against democratic spirit, says Gutha

Published Date - 06:11 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Wednesday said the BJP government at the Centre was creating confusion among the people as well as among political parties with the reported move for a One Nation One Election concept, which would harm democracy in the country.

Speaking to the media here, Sukender Reddy said elections to Legislative Assemblies of five States should be conducted as per schedule. But the Centre was acting in violation of the democratic spirit by attempting to postpone those elections.

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would retain power and that the people were ready to present victory to the BRS whenever the elections were held, he said this was to ensure further development of the State and continuation of welfare schemes.

Strongly reacting to comments by Congress leaders against the Chief Minister and Minister K T Rama Rao, he said no Congress leader had the stature to criticize the Chief Minister or Rama Rao, with some Congress leaders including Komatireddy Venkat Reddy making comments to get publicity for their political survival.

Referring to Venkat Reddy’s allegation that there were Telangana traitors in BRS, he questioned as to how the Congress MP was supporting YSRTP leader YS Sharmila, who had opposed the formation of Telangana.