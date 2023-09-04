Seemandhra leaders trying to get involved in TS politics: Gutha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Monday asked the people to be cautious as Seemandhra leaders were once again trying to get involved in politics in Telangana.

Speaking to the media here, Sukender Reddy said Andhra’s “colonial rulers” had looted natural resources of Telangana in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh before 2014. Now, some leaders from Andhra Pradesh were hatching a conspiracy to camp in Telangana again.

He said there was a big plan behind the comments made by former Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachander Rao saying that he was a “localite” of Telangana. He pointed out that Rao had played a key role in the efforts of Andhra leaders to stop the formation of Telangana.

Leveling satires on YSRTP leader Y S Sharmila, he said the rule of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was 100 times better than of what she called Rajanna Rajyam. She should keep in mind that people of all sections including farmers and weavers have been leading a problem free life in the State.