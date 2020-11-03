BJP trying to create division in State: KTR

Says secularism is in the soil of TS; all sections of people deserting the party

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday asserted that unlike the BJP government at the Centre, the TRS government can give all details of what it had done for the people of the State. “If you ask us what the TRS has done for the State in the past six years, we are ready to give every single detail on this count,” he said, addressing a gathering at Telangana Bhavan after State BJP spokesperson Ravula Sridhar Reddy joined the ruling party along with his supporters.

Pointing out that the State had contributed Rs 2.72 lakh crore to the Centre in taxes while it has received only Rs 1.29 lakh crore, he said: “While we can keep on giving details like this, the BJP keeps mum when we ask them what they have done for the State.” The BJP, which has been claiming that the Centre has been giving money for construction of bathrooms and for towards the pension scheme in the State including Chief Minister’s salary, however, denies that the money seized from Dubbak candidate M Raghunandan Rao’s father-in-law and brother-in-law is not theirs.

The TRS working president said the BJP was now left alone as one after another, all sections of people are deserting the party, including the disillusioned youth. “The Kisan, the Jawan and the Constitution are at stake because of the BJP,” he said. “The BJP promised that it would deposit Rs 15 lakh in each poor man’s account by bringing back black money stashed in Swiss banks. Instead, they brought in black laws that divide the country. All sections of people in the country are opposing BJP,” he said, adding that the saffron party was trying to create a communal divide in the State. He reminded that secularism was in the soil of Telangana.

Sridhar Reddy, who has been associated with the BJP for 11 years, resigned from the party on Sunday. He sent his resignation letter to party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar saying that he was unhappy with the recent developments in the party. Sridhar Reddy, who contested on BJP ticket from Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in the 2018 elections, lost to the TRS candidate. Sridhar Reddy’s joining TRS ahead of the GHMC election is considered as a huge setback for the saffron party.

