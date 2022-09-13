BJP trying to incite hatred among the people: Veerabhadram

Khammam: The BJP was portraying Telangana Armed Peasant Struggle as a struggle against a Muslim king, noted CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram.

He took part in a rally as part of the Telangana Armed Struggle Week celebrations at Teldarupalli village in Khammam Rural mandal on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion he complained that BJP was trying to incite hatred among the people. Veerabhadram stated that linking the Teldarupalli incident to Munugode by-election was meaningless. Communists treat all parties equally and do not change their policies for the sake of a person or a village. Communists have the courage to admit their mistakes.

People who visited Teldarupalli for the sake of political mileage were now asking not to misunderstand them. Teldarupalli has a history of being united no matter what happens, the CPM leader said, adding that he would stay in the village after stepping down from responsibilities of the party. He informed that the party has asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekha Rao to identify surplus lands in the State and distribute them to dalits besides giving pattas to podu farmers. The Employment Guarantee Act and Right to Information (RTI) were the result of struggles by communists.

Meanwhile, the CPM leader’s visit to the village, first time after the murder of a TRS leader Tammineni Krishnaiah on Aug 15, created tension in the village even as heavy deployment of police was made. The family members and followers of Krishnaiah tried to obstruct the CPM rally. Police restrained Krishnaiah’s family members and his followers at the former’s house by locking the outer gate of the house. They staged a protest inside the house wearing black flags and shouted slogans against the CPM.

Speaking to the media on the occasion Krishnaiah’s son Tammineni Naveen, demanded the CPM national leadership to remove Veerabhadram from the state secretary post alleging that it was the CPM leader who plotted Krishnaiah’s murder.