BJP unlikely to revoke Raja Singh’s suspension

T Raja Singh was suspended by the BJP party high command for making derogatory remarks against a particular religion in August last year

17 October 23

Hyderabad: Even as the BJP State leadership is trying hard to get Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh‘s suspension from the party revoked, sources indicate that the party high command is unlikely to revoke his suspension in the near future, reportedly due to pressure from external quarters. The MLA was suspended by the party high command for making derogatory remarks against a particular religion in August last year.

Party sources said that if the party leadership revoked the suspension of Raja Singh, then there would be demands for revoking the suspension of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and BJP Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as well, after their alleged controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad that triggered protests and condemnations.

The sources said since the party could not revoke the suspension of Raja Singh, it was considering fielding Vikram Goud, son of former minister, the late Mukesh Goud from Goshamahal. Though Raja Singh had expressed confidence that the party would revoke his suspension and renominate him from Goshamahal, party sources said the party leadership had made up its mind to allot the Goshamahal ticket to Vikram Goud.

The sources said Raja Singh too was aware that his suspension would not be revoked in the near future. There was also speculation that Raja Singh was planning to leave the party and join Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which he later denied and clarified that he had no intention to leave the party. “If the party does not revoke my suspension, I may take a break from politics for some time and work for the welfare of the Hindu nation. But I will never leave BJP and go to any other party,” he had said.