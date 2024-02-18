BJP Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra to begin on Feb 20

Assam Chief Minister Himata Biswa Sarma will flag off the yatra after addressing a public meeting at Mudhol on February 20

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 February 2024, 10:25 PM

Hyderabad: The BJP will launch its Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in the State on February 20. The yatra will begin from four places simultaneously on February 20 and conclude on March 1.

Assam Chief Minister Himata Biswa Sarma will flag off the yatra after addressing a public meeting at Mudhol on February 20, whereas Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will flag off the yatra at Tandur.

Also Read Telangana: BJP plans to squeeze political mileage out of Ram Temple

The party has divided the entire State into five clusters. The Komaram Bheem Cluster yatra will begin at Mudhol in Adilabad district covering 21 assemblies and 3 parliaments and conclude at Bodhan in Nizamabad district. Similarly, Rajarajeswari Cluster yatra will commence from Tandur and cover 4 parliaments and 28 assemblies.

The Bhagyalakshmi Cluster will begin in Bhongir and conclude in Hyderabad. This cluster will cover 3 parliaments and 21 assemblies. Kakatiya-Bhadrakali cluster which begins from Bhadrachalam and concludes at Mulugu will cover 3 parliaments and 21 assemblies The Kakatiya-Bhadradri cluster yatra will take off on February 25.

The Krishnamma cluster which begins at Makthal and concludes at Nalgonda will cover 3 parliaments and 21 assemblies.

State BJP president G Kishan Reddy, MP Bandi Sanjay and others will participate in the yatras.