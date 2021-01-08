BJP will fight alone in Telangana in 2023: Bandi

The party national leadership has given full freedom to the State leadership on deciding alliances, said the BJP state president

Khammam: The BJP-led Central government is ready to address the farmers’ concerns over the new farm laws, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said. BJP cadres took out a bike rally welcoming Sanjay and BJP State in-charge Tarun Chug who visited Khammam.

Speaking to the media later, the Karimnagar MP said the Modi government was holding talks with the farmers and hoped that they would be successful. Some political parties were trying to misguide the farmers, he added.

Sanjay also exuded confidence that the BJP would win the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly by-election and the next general elections in the State. “There will be no poll alliances with other parties in Telangana in 2023 elections. The party national leadership has given full freedom to the State leadership on deciding alliances,” he said.

The party would also fight the Khammam municipal elections alone, Sanjay said, adding that the party cadres were working hard at the field level. He said for the BJP, the nation comes first and the party was going ahead with the slogan ‘sab ka sath sab ka vikas’.

Sanjay and Chug addressed an intellectuals meeting and a booth-level committee meeting besides reviewing the party’s preparedness for the ensuing Khammam-Nalgonda-Warangal graduate constituency MLC election.

BJP core committee member Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, former MP G Rammohan Rao, district president Galla Satyanarayana, senior leader Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy and others were present.

