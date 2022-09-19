BJP will find solution to Jawaharnagar dumping yard problem: Bandi

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:11 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday said the party would find a solution to the long pending problem of Jawaharnagar dumping yard after coming to power in the next Assembly elections.

Addressing a gathering during his fourth phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ at Jawaharnagar, he said the residents were facing untold problems because of the pollution from Jawaharnagar dumping yard. “As a State party president, I am assuring you that the BJP will find a solution to the dumping yard problem after coming to power in the next elections,” he assured.

“If necessary, I would visit the dumping yard after completion of my yatra and try to know the problems,” he said. Apart from the dumping yard problem, the residents in Jawaharnagar were also facing problems due to pothole-riddled roads in the locality.

“We request the civic officials to take up repair works in view of the problems being faced by the residents,” he said. He accused the ruling party of raising Telangana sentiment issue once again to divert the attention of people from the crucial issues.

Referring to the behaviour of a few officials touching the feet of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during meetings, Sanjay asked them to mend their ways and being the government employees they were not supposed to do like that.

Some officials might be doing that to accomplish their aspiration of either becoming an MLA or MLC, he said.

CM announced reservations in view of elections: Laxman

At a separate press conference, the BJP MP and OBC Morcha national president K Laxman said the Chief Minister announced Girijina Bandhu keeping in view the byelection to the Munugode assembly constituency.

Referring to Chief Minister’s announcement of 10 per cent reservations to tribals recently, Laxman said the responsibility of the State government was not only increasing the reservations but also implementing it appropriately or else the BJP will fight on it.