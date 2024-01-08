BJP will target first time voters during Lok Sabha poll campaign, says Kishan Reddy

Kishan Reddy said the party should try to secure over 35 percent of the vote share in the Lok Sabha polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 08:15 PM

Telangana BJP president G Kishan Redd speaking at a Parliament election preparation meeting in Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad: State BJP president G Kishan Reddy has asked party leaders and functionaries to work towards capturing over 10 seats in the State in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Kishan Reddy, who chaired a Parliament election preparation meeting on Monday, said the party should try to secure over 35 percent of the vote share in the Lok Sabha polls. “This time we should secure at least 10 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. We need to work towards the goal of the party,” he said.

Stating that the party would be taking up outreach programmes to attract people, especially youth towards the party, he said the party leaders would soon visit mandals and villages to seek the support of the people for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. “We will be going to the people with “Phir ek baar Modi sarkar” slogan. We will tell people to be part of the effort to make Modi Prime Minister for the third consecutive term,” he said.

The party would be targeting mainly the first time young voters, he said, adding that the party functionaries would contact youth on a large scale and try to bring them into the party fold. “Youth wants Modi to become PM. We will see that they extend their support to the party in large numbers in the upcoming polls,” he said.

The BJP State chief said the party would launch an aggressive campaign after the Sankranti festival and try to reach every voter in the State. The party had already constituted Lok Sabha constituency in-charge and soon convenors and organisational in-charges would be announced to improve coordination among leaders.

Kishan Reddy claimed that in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls there would be a fight between Congress and BJP and that BRS would have no role to play.

The meeting which was attended by BJP State in-charges Sunil Bansal and Tarun Chugh, reportedly discussed in length strategies to increase vote share and seats. Apart from selection of candidates, the leaders also discussed organisational changes to be initiated so that the election committee could work more efficiently.

Sources said the meeting also discussed the BJP Legislative Party leader selection issue. Though over one month has passed the party has not finalised the name of the BJPLP leader.

Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy appointed in-charges for all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State for the upcoming general election.The Lok Sabha constituency in-charges include all the newly elected MLAs, Rajya Sabha member K Laxman, MLC A Venkat Narayana Reddy, former MP Garikapati Mohan Rao, former MLC N Ramachandra Rao and former MLAs.