Bhatti’s wife says he should have been made the Chief Minister

Recalling the tough times when the announcement was made that Bhatti Vikramarka was nominated as Deputy Chief Minister, she said his family members stood stand still and their blood had turned cold like ice

Hyderabad: In a video that is going viral on social media, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu‘s wife Nandini is heard saying that many people wanted him to be made the Chief Minister as he had strived hard for the Congress party’s success. Before the elections, Bhatti Vikramarka had himself indicated that he was in the race for the Chief Minister’s post.

He worked hard for the party’s cause for 10 years. Many people felt that a if leader like him, who was committed and has vision, was made the Chief Minister, not just Madhira and Khammam, the entire Telangana would be developed. The fate of poor people would change, Nandini is heard saying in the interview with a YouTube channel.

Recalling the tough times when the announcement was made that Bhatti Vikramarka was nominated as Deputy Chief Minister, she said his family members stood stand still and their blood had turned cold like ice. “We were watching TV and were disappointed. But after a while, we came to terms with it and accepted the fact. We cannot rebel and now we are happy,” Nandini said.

On the speculation that she was planning to contest from Khammam constituency in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, she said it was a campaign from the people and that if the people wished, no one could stop it. Regarding parachute leaders being given prominence in the Congress even in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections candidatures, she said during the Assembly elections, the political equations were different.

“Congress required such leaders during the elections and offered MLA tickets. After elections, a few were made Ministers as well and now they should not expect more. They should be content with what has been offered and people will not accept. Even party high command has some rules and regulations,” Nandini said.