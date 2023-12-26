BJP will win over 10 seats in Telangana in LS Polls: Kishan Reddy

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Kishan Reddy said the party could not achieve the desired results in the Assembly polls, but the response it got from the people of the State had made it clear that they would be voting for the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:12 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister and State BJP president G Kishan Reddy has expressed confidence of taking the party’s seat tally to double digit in Telangana in the upcoming general elections.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Kishan Reddy said the party could not achieve the desired results in the Assembly polls, but the response it got from the people of the State had made it clear that they would be voting for the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read Union Minister Kishan Reddy urges Kerala CM to improve facilities for Ayyappa devotees

“Though the assembly polls result was not up to our expectations, we were able to double our vote share from 6.8 percent to 14 percent from the last elections. We went up from one seat to eight seats. We are making efforts to touch double digit in the Lok Sabha polls,”he said.

The BJP leadership had laid out a detailed road map for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and prepared a 90-days election action plans for States and accordingly everything was being planned to prepare the party functionaries in Telangana to achieve the goal set by the party, he said, adding that in Telangana already the party had started review meetings in the districts to prepare its cadres for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“Today I am holding Rangareddy district poll preparedness meeting and tomorrow I will be holding a review meeting of Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. Similar meetings will be organised in all the districts to strengthen mandal committees across the State,” he said.

He said the party leadership had asked State units to maximise their connections with people, inform them of government schemes and give priority to programmes that have an impact at the grassroots.

Commenting on the party’s extended office bearers meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, the State BJP chief said union Home Minister Amit Shah, party State in-charge Tarun Chugh and other senior leaders of the party would be attending the meeting and provide guidance to State leaders and functionaries.