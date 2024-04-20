Congress has no intention to implement guarantees, says Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 07:30 PM

Hyderabad: Accusing the Congress of deceiving people of Telangana in the name of guarantees, BJP State president G Kishan Reddy alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had postponed the implementation of guarantees to August to garner the votes in local bodies polls and then shelve all the schemes.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Kishan Reddy said the Congress had no intention to implement the guarantees and that it made promises just to come to power in the State.”

“If Congress was sincere it would have implemented all the promises within 100 days. CM postponing the implementation of guarantees is an indication that the party has no intention to fulfil promises,”he alleged.

Coming down heavily on Congress, the union Minister said the Congress had no moral right to seek votes from people of the State in the Lok Sabha polls as it had failed to fulfil poll promises.

“Congress has failed to fulfil assembly polls promises. What is the guarantee that it will fulfil the promises made during Lok Sabha polls? It has always deceived the people of the country,”he said.

Refuting the allegations of Revanth Reddy that BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao had come to an understanding with BJP to get his daughter K Kavitha on bail in the liquor scam, he said the Chief Minister was spreading lies and misleading the people.

“There is no understanding with BRS on five Lok Sabha seats as claimed by the CM. Giving bail is not in the hands of BJP, but the court. Is the CM going to give bail to the accused in the phone tapping case?”he asked.

Stating that Congress party would be finished in the next five years in the State, he claimed that the BJP would form the next government in Telangana.