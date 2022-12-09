BJP won in Gujarat polls due to communal divide: Tammineni

BJP lost in Himachal Pradesh because its ploy of inciting communal hatred failed to work in that State, CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said.

Khammam: CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram stated that large scale communal division in Gujarat has led to BJP’s victory in Assembly polls.

BJP was benefiting in elections by inciting religious hatred. Huge amount of money was collected in the name of election bonds and it was spent to win elections. BJP lost in Himachal Pradesh because its ploy of inciting communal hatred failed to work in that State, he said.

Veerabhadram speaking at the party’s extended executive meeting here on Friday called on the party ranks to make the State Level Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham Maha Sabha to be organised in Khammam from Dec 29 to 31 a success.

The country was facing danger with the BJP destroying the constitutional values and inciting religious hatred. CPI (M) was working to keep the anti-BJP forces united along with ensuring that there was no religious division.

Though Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was fighting against the BJP, it cannot be ignored that the regional parties act according to the political needs. TRS (BRS) would get CPI (M) support only if it stands firm against BJP, Veerabhadram noted.

There might be a possibility of poll alliances in the future, but so far no talks have been held with any party. The CPI (M)’s concentration on nine constituencies, of which four seats were in the district, in the State would continue as usual.

After defeating BJP in Munugode by-election by working with TRS (BRS), respect for communists has increased. The Centre was increasing the prices of essential commodities indiscriminately burdening the rural poor tremendously, he complained.

The party district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao and others were present.