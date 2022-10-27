BJP’s attempts to lure TRS MLAs put on display in Warangal

Warangal/Hanamkonda: In an innovative way, TRS (BRS) leader Rajanala Srihari tried to exhibit the attempts of the BJP to lure TRS MLAs into its fold by putting up portraits representing the MLAs in one basket of a weighing scale, and the photos of currency in another basket of the scale. The scale was displayed before a shop here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Srihari expressed anger over the BJP leaders’ attempts to lure or purchase the MLAs to topple the TRS government. “BJP has conspired to topple the TRS government that has the people’s mandate. But it is not Maharashtra to buy the MLAs. Our party MLAs are not for sale,” he said.

“Telangana police have successfully foiled the conspiracy of the BJP to lure four TRS MLAs with the promise of crores of rupees in cash, contracts and positions,” he said. BRS leaders Gandrakota Ramachander, Mattewada Kumar and others participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, the BRS cadre burnt effigies of the BJP at several places in the Warangal West constituency.