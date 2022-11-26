BJP’s Dharmapuri Arvind now under fire from within party

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:07 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind is now facing the ire of his own party members, with several district BJP leaders raising their voices against his high-handed behaviour and unilateral decision making in the appointment of the party’s assembly convenor.

The fact that Arvind was not popular even within his own party came out during a party meeting in Nizamabad on Saturday. The meeting was a preparatory one organised to mobilise people for the launch of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra from Bhainsa on November 28. As soon as district president B Laxmi Narsaiah began the meeting, a group of leaders started shouting anti-Arvind slogans and demanded that the party have a re-think on the Bodhan assembly convenor, whose name was proposed by the MP. The group said Arvind did not consult local leaders before suggesting the name of the convenor.

”Arvind always takes unilateral decisions. He never consults local senior leaders before taking decisions regarding party affairs. We cannot tolerate it any more,” they said.

Since Arvind did not turn up for the meeting, they asked the district president to advise him to behave properly with local senior leaders. According to party sources, the senior party leaders were hurt by the behaviour of the MP and wanted him to change his attitude towards party leaders. Many of them complained that Arvind was not giving due respect to senior leaders and not recognising their contribution towards strengthening the party in the district.

District president Laxmi Narsaiah assured them that he would take up the matter with the State leadership and try to resolve the issue.