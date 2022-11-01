| Bandi Says Letter On Bjp Being Weak In Munugode Is Fake

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:07 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday clarified that a letter being circulated in social media saying he had wrote to the party high command was fake.

The letter purportedly said that party candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy‘s position in the Munugode by-poll was weak. It also said895784 Rajgopal Reddy had failed to establish a connection with the local BJP cadre in Munugode and that support from Congress cadre, as expected when Rajgopal Reddy shifted from the Congress to BJP, didn’t come.

Sanjay alleged that the fake letter was the handiwork of TRS leaders to demoralise BJP cadre.

After the Farm House Drama of buying of MLAs flopped, frustrated TRS fraudsters now released a fake letter. TRS tryst with lies would end on 3Nov as BJP is set for a record win at Munugode which will lead to a real resignation of KCR from public life. TRS days are numbered pic.twitter.com/S8WB4haAUM — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) November 1, 2022