Tuesday, Nov 1, 2022
Home | Telangana | Bandi Says Letter On Bjp Being Weak In Munugode Is Fake

Bandi says letter on BJP being weak in Munugode is fake

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 11:07 PM, Tue - 1 November 22
Bandi says letter on BJP being weak in Munugode is fake
(File Photo). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Bandi Sanjay clarified that a letter being circulated in social media saying he had wrote to the party high command was fake.

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday clarified that a letter being circulated in social media saying he had wrote to the party high command was fake.

The letter purportedly said that party candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy‘s position in the Munugode by-poll was weak. It also said895784 Rajgopal Reddy had failed to establish a connection with the local BJP cadre in Munugode and that support from Congress cadre, as expected when Rajgopal Reddy shifted from the Congress to BJP, didn’t come.

Sanjay alleged that the fake letter was the handiwork of TRS leaders to demoralise BJP cadre.

Related News

Latest News