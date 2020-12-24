Black to basics

This holiday season, discover stylish ways to rock fashion’s favourite shade

By | Published: 8:28 pm

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas and what better way to sign off the year in a signature all black ensemble that goes with your personality. Black is a universal favourite and has an undeniable mystery and charm to it. We’ve put together some fuss-free black basics for you to look your best the last week of the year.

LBD Galore: The little black dress is a wardrobe staple that all of us girls love to wear on our dull and bright days. Since the weather is prickly, pair your LBD’s with heavy stockings, boots and jackets. Accessories can be used to amplify your look. Gold chokers and studded bracelets are ideal.

Shirt Save: If you’re looking for a charismatic and sleek way of ending the year, black shirts are phenomenal. Men can opt for crisp black shirts with white or neutral color trousers. Women can opt for black shirts with skirts or well-fit trousers. Shirt dresses are another way women can wear an all-black ensemble.

Black Street: Street fashion is a huge hit world over. Black is one of the most dominating colour in street fashion. Opt for Japanese inspired short tops or Korean inspired black layered outfits. The idea is to identify your favourite kind of street fashion and interpret it in shades of black.

Pant it Up: What better way to show off your shapely legs in a well cut, well fitting black pant. Black is the most ideal pant color for both men and women. Pick the right black pant based on your body type. Men can opt for cigarette trousers or chinos.

Long Black Dress: Black midi to maxi dresses are gorgeous. Black is that one colour that can slim you down a couple of pounds especially if it is in the form of a long dress. Floral black, lace black, handloom black are some ways to don a long black maxi.

Kaala Tadka: Nothing like an ethnic, black ensemble to perk up your mood on a dull day. Black kurtas and pants are the perfect way to desi up your fashion profile. For glamorous wedding and sangeet functions a black lehenga or dress paired with long jackets is a rocking way to enjoy the occasion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .